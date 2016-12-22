Man Killed in Southwest Side Shooting

San Antonio Police are searching for a killer after an early morning shooting on the Southwest side killed one person and injured another.
It happened just before 4 AM on Friday–officers quickly called to a home on Stoneybrook.
“They did find one individual who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body–and was pronounced dead at the scene” Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.
The other man was shot in the hand.
“That victim ran to a neighbor’s house and advised the neighbors of what had happened, and they notified us” Greene said.