Man Killed in Southwest Side Shooting

San Antonio Police are searching for a killer after an early morning shooting on the Southwest side killed one person and injured another.

It happened just before 4 AM on Friday–officers quickly called to a home on Stoneybrook.

“They did find one individual who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body–and was pronounced dead at the scene” Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.

The other man was shot in the hand.

“That victim ran to a neighbor’s house and advised the neighbors of what had happened, and they notified us” Greene said.