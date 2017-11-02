Man Killed in Westside Shooting

By Bill O’Neil

San Antonio Police have lots of questions–but very few answers after a fatal shooting on the Westside.

It happened late Thursday morning–the deadly shots ringing pout on Rivas–near Trinity.

“Officers arrived on the scene and found a Hispanic male… late 20’s to mid 30s… deceased in the grass, hit multiple times” SAPD Chief William McManus said.

Right now, officers have very little to go on as they search for the shooter.

“Last seen fleeing from the area was a green diesel-type truck” the Chief said, adding “I can tell you though with a level of confidence this was not a random shooting. Typically when these happen, it’s some type of altercation, some kind of issue between two individuals.”