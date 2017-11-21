Man Launches a Tiny Tree Protest

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A man who’s upset that the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony is being moved from Alamo Plaza to Travis Park has started his own tradition.

Steve Monreal put his own 18-inch Christmas tree, lights and all, at Alamo Plaza last Friday.

“It doesn’t matter the size of the tree. It just matters that people want to stop and enjoy it,” Monreal told KTSA News.

He put another tree in front of San Fernando Cathedral.

“I think that would have been a better place for the (tree-lighting) ceremony, even at La Villita,” said Monreal.

Both trees have vanished. Monreal replaced the one at Alamo Plaza and he says he’ll continue to place the little trees at other landmarks, as well.

“I just hope they make people smile and bring us together,” he said.

The annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled at 6 pm Friday at Travis Park with former San Antonio Spur Matt Bonner as the Master of Ceremonies.

In addition to the 55-foot tree at Travis Park, HEB is donating a second tree for Alamo Plaza. That one will be 18-feet tall.