Man Leads Police On A Chase After a Machete Attack

Police have arrested a man accused of leading them on a wild chase after stabbing two women with a machete north of the downtown area.

Chief William McManus says officers were called to a residence on Army Boulevard near Broadway just before 7:30 this morning where they found two women with life-threatening injuries.

They got a description of the suspect and the white van he was driving, but when officers approached him he took off, leading them on a wild chase.

At times, he was weaving in and out of traffic on SB 281 during the busy morning rush before getting off the freeway on Mulberry and driving through neighborhoods off of Broadway near the Pearl.

The chase ended on East Euclid at Wilmington where officers managed to arrest the shirtless man.

“There were some close calls. I think there were actually two minor accidents en route,” said McManus.

No injuries were reported during the chase.

“Officers did follow policy and they did a good job of staying with this guy,” McManus said. “Our policy is we don’t pursue for property crimes or traffic. We do pursue for felonies involving injury or with a weapon, a firearm.

McManus says the man was involved in a relationship with one of the women he’s accused of stabbing. Both were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

He says the weapon was found in the man’s van.