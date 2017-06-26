Man on Motorcycle Shot on NE Side

By Pilar Arias

A motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital in serious condition Monday afternoon after being shot in his stomach on the northeast side.

Police say two minor accidents backed up traffic along Loop 410 access road near Starcrest Drive before the victim and suspect started arguing.

“We do have a few witnesses that stated that they did hear a gun shot at the time when these accidents were being investigated,” San Antonio Police Department spokesman Officer Doug Greene said.

The victim was not able to provide officers with much information about the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Investigators aren’t ruling out road rage until they determine who the suspect is.