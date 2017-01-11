Man Nearly Runs Down Officers

A man is behind bars after a late night chase that included him ramming a San Antonio Police vehicle.

It all began just after Midnight Wednesday in a Cross Creek parking lot–where the man pulled in after officers stopped him for a malfunctioning taillight.

From there, police said the man put his car in reverse–nearly striking two officers–before taking off.

Police then chased the man on to Southbound I-35 until he rear-ended a civilian’s vehicle in the area of Rittiman Road.

That’s when the man jumped out and ran, ultimately falling in to a ditch and breaking his ankle.

Officers ultimately found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat of the man’s car.