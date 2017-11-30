Man Who Photographed 11 Year Old In Restroom Captured

A New Braunfels man has been arrested on a 3rd degree felony charge of Possession of Child Pornography.

36 year old Hermes Mendez was brought in this week following a months long investigation into the case. It started back in August when an 11 year old girl told her parents that a man was taking photos of her as she was in a ladies room stall.

Police showed up at the Wal-Mart store a few minutes later and actually found Mendez still in the ladies room.

They ran a check and found he was wanted on a couple of warrants so they brought him in.

The investigation continued after Mendez was set free and during that time, police located a phot of another young girl.

They issued another warrant for Mendez who proved pretty elusive for the month of November. They finally caught up to him at his home on South Mesquite Wednesday afternoon. He was brought in to the Comal County Jail and bond was set at $200,000.