Man robs San Antonio Walgreens, demanding manager to open safe
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
May 8, 2018 @ 1:02 PM

Employees at a North Side Walgreens are a bit shaken, but otherwise okay following an armed robbery.

Police say the masked bandit walked into the Walgreens on San Pedro near Oblate around 6:30 this morning, pointed a gun at the cashier and asked where the safe was.  The man then ordered the manager to open the safe. He took off with two register trays, money from the safe and trays of coins.

Police describe him as a light-complected African-American, about 5-foot-2. He was wearing a maroon hoodie, black shorts, black shoes and a black mask that covered half of his face.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

San Antonio woman wins PETA award for viral video Police investigation puts Schertz school on ‘lockout’ San Antonio ethics board looking into city council’s closed-door session on RNC Family pleads for help in search for missing father of three Austin woman wins $1.2 mil at Retama Park New church breaks ground in Texas town after massacre
Comments