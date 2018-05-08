Man robs San Antonio Walgreens, demanding manager to open safe

Employees at a North Side Walgreens are a bit shaken, but otherwise okay following an armed robbery.

Police say the masked bandit walked into the Walgreens on San Pedro near Oblate around 6:30 this morning, pointed a gun at the cashier and asked where the safe was. The man then ordered the manager to open the safe. He took off with two register trays, money from the safe and trays of coins.

Police describe him as a light-complected African-American, about 5-foot-2. He was wearing a maroon hoodie, black shorts, black shoes and a black mask that covered half of his face.