Man Rescued By Passing Motorists

An early morning crash sent one man to the hospital.

He was driving on Hildebrand and was turning onto Broadway near the University of the Incarnate Word at around 3:30 when his SUV rolled over and caught on fire.

Some passing motorists spotted the burning vehicle and were able to pull the man out. Firefighters showed up a short time later and put out the fire.

The driver was brought to the hospital in serious condition.

When the SUV rolled over it brought down a street light power box and that caused some traffic signal interruptions in that busy section of Broadway.

The names of the driver and the people who rescued him haven’t been released.