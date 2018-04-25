Man riding bicycle shot on San Antonio street

A man was shot while riding his bike in a Northeast San Antonio neighborhood Wednesday morning.

San Antonio police say 32-year-old Jarrit Marcile was on his bike on Midcrown Drive near Park Village Elementary School at around 10:40 a.m.

Police say he say a car parked along the curb with a man sitting inside.

The victim said that for no apparent reason, the driver started his car, drove toward him and shot at him multiple times.

Marcile was struck twice, once in the lower portion of each leg.

The driver got away before police could arrive.

The victim said he doesn’t know the shooter nor the suspect’s vehicle.

Marcile was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. Police are still investigating.