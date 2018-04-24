Man shot and killed by police at downtown San Antonio hotel

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus addresses the media after a massive drug raid in Downtown on April 17, 2018. (Photo: San Antonio Police Department/Facebook)

A man is dead after pulling a weapon on San Antonio Police Officers.

Chief Wiliam McManus says they were called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on East Houston at around 6:40 this morning. A man in his 40’s was trying to break into several rooms.

The Chief says when they arrived the Officers found the man on the 7th floor where he was trying to get into a room.

The man pulled out a 45 caliber pistol and that’s when the officers opened fire.

The Chief says the man had been at the hotel for about an hour when the officers were called and they’re not sure why he was there. The mans name hasn’t been released yet.