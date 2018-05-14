Man shot and killed in northeast San Antonio apartment complex

San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting off of Loop 410 on the northeast side this afternoon.

Police say they got a call at around 1:20 about gunshots being fired at an apartment complex just east of Harry Wurzbach Road.

Officer got there and found a black man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he would later die. Police are waiting to notify next of kin before identifying the victim.

The suspect did get away and police were unable to describe this person.

It is not clear if this was a random shooting.