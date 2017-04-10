Man Who Shot Houston-Area Constable Took Own Life

We now know the man who shot and killed a Houston-area Deputy Constable as he arrived for work at the courthouse in Baytown last Monday took his own life.

“I really can’t answer why it escalated the way it did” Baytown Police Lieutenant Steve Dorris said, adding “Unfortunately, we won’t have an opportunity to find out the answer to that question.”

Police said 64-year old William Kenny took his own life in the City of Houston last Tuesday–the day after he shot and killed Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood. Dorris said Kenny wasn’t an unknown to law enforcement.

“We do have some reports that he made to the Sheriff’s Department… but other than that–any connections to law enforcement we just don’t have” Dorris said.

Officers were able to identify Kenny through the use of video surveillance–first by tracking his car as it left the area around the courthouse in Baytown.

“We were able to track our suspect vehicle to a convenience store–and, from that convenience store, we were able to get a good photo of Mr. Kenny from their video surveillance” Dorris said.

Police are now working to tie up any remaining loose ends, trying to figure out why Greenwood might have been targeted.

“At this point, we don’t have anything to indicate he was working with anybody else” Dorris said.