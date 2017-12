There’s been a fatal shooting on the northwest side.

Police says they were called to a home on Marble Creek Drive just before 3 this afternoon. When they arrived they found a man in his mid to late 20’s had been shot by the homeowner and was lying in the front yard.

He was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Why the shooting happened is still a mystery. Police say the men knew each other and they are currently questioning the homeowner.