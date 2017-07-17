Man Shot by Police After Threatening Teen

By Elizabeth Ruiz and Bill O’Neil

A man has been shot and killed by San Antonio Police after threatening to shoot a teen.

“We got a call for a suspect threatening to kill a 15-year old. There were three children in the house at the time (ages) 15, 12 and 10… and the mother” Chief William McManus said.

It happened Monday Morning at a home on Plaza del Sol–just to the west of Downtown San Antonio.

“Officers arrived on the scene, the go around to the side door… the side door’s half open… they hear two shots” McManus said.

That’s when the Chief said officers backed out and took cover on the side of the home.

“The suspect either advanced and raised a gun on them–or just raised the gun on them. A third officer shot” the Chief said.