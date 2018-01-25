Man shot riding stolen bike on IH 410

A man was shot while riding a stolen BMX bike on Loop 410 Thursday evening.

San Antonio police say they got a report of a man roughly in his 20s stealing a bike from a Target near San Pedro Avenue.

Officers found the man riding the bike as he was getting onto the freeway near North Star Mall.

Three patrol cars were behind the rider as he was pedaling in rush hour traffic, separating him from other cars.

Officers approached the man, but police say he pulled out a roughly 7-inch long knife and slashed an officer on a hand.

The officer backed up and shot the man, killing him on the highway.

Police blocked the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 after the shooting. Those lanes were closed for several hours.

The officer involved in the shooting is a 15-year veteran with the department.

No one other than the man and the officer were hurt.

The officer’s condition is not known.