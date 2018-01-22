Man Shot While Trying To Run From Police

A man is in the hospital after leading Police on a brief chase.

Officer Doug Green with the SAPD tells us it all started at around 9:30 this morning at a hotel on Austin Highway. US Marshals were attempting to bring in a man with several felony warrants. Instead of giving up peacefully, the man jumped in his car and took off.

He didn’t get far as he crashed his car on Chevy Chase, just a couple of blocks from the hotel.

“The Officers gave that man commands to get out of the vehicle. He didn’t adhere to those commands he started to reach for something, according to the Officers. At that point he started to rev his engine as well.”

Green says that’s when the Officers opened fire. The man was shot and a tactical medic was on the scene to administer immediately care until an ambulance arrived to bring him to SAMMC.

Green tells us the Officers were familiar with the individual and his history of violence. He was known to carry a gun although at this point it’s not clear if he had one with him at the time of the shooting.

He was brought to the hospital in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released yet.