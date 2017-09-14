Man on Sidewalk Hit and Killed By Car

By KTSA News Staff

A man is behind bars after a deadly late night accident on the Northeast side.

San Antonio Police said the 26-year old was driving south at a high rate of speed in the center turn lane on Perrin Beitel when he lost control and hit a man on the northbound sidewalk near Swans Landing.

We’re told the driver kept going along the sidewalk and nearby grass until again crossing the road and slamming in to a bus bench.

Investigators believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.