Man sought in Round Rock girls disappearance spotted in Colorado

Round Rock police believe the man wanted as a person of interest in the disappearance of two Texas girls is in Colorado.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police chief Allen Banks stated surveillance footage shows Terry Miles inside a store in Trinidad, Colo., back on December 30th.

The girls were not with him in the video, but it is possible they were in the car.

Banks says the investigation has a received a good number of tips, including sightings of the girls — Lily Griffith and Lulu Bandera-Magret — with Miles in Colorado.

Investigative resources are focused on that part of southern Colorado, however it is possible he could be elsewhere.

The girls went missing after the murder of their mother in Round Rock. Miles was her roommate and has a history of violent behavior — including an arrest in 2011 for second-degree murder.

He could be driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas plates ‘JGH 9845’.

Contact Round Rock police or call 911 if you have information that can help.