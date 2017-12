A man who strangled his girlfriend and then left a note next to her body is in Police custody.

40-year-old Paulo Chavez is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Idalia Becerra.

Police found Becerra dead on Monday afternoon in a home on Morales Street, west of downtown.

After her death, Chavez reportedly contacted Becerra’s family and asked if they could pick her kids up from school.

Officers arrested Chavez on Thursday. He had a handgun at the time but was brought in without incident.