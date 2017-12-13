Man strips nude in middle of rush hour traffic [VIDEO]

A man stripped naked in the middle of a busy highway, wreaking havoc for travelers in Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

There was a three-car crash at around 3:30 p.m. near Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., according to local police.

Police say callers told them there was a naked man running from the scene of the crash.

Police caught him eventually on the Dulles International Airport grounds not too far away.

Video obtained by WJLA-TV shows the man — at first only wearing pants — attacking a dump truck as other cars either stopped or passed.

He then runs off to the shoulder, over the guardrail, and then disrobes on the side of the highway.

The video shows the man then jumping onto the back of another truck — still nude — trying to damage it, too.

There were no injuries in the crash or the assault. The man was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.