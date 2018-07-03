Man threatening to have “shoot out” leads to Converse standoff

CONVERSE, TX (KTSA News) — A man threatened to have a “shoot out” with Converse police Tuesday.

The police department said on Facebook it responded to a report of a man who was described as being suicidal and homicidal just before 1 p.m. He threatened to have a shoot out with the responding officers when they got to the scene.

Police say he left the area before they could get there.

Officers were able to locate him on a dirt road off of FM 1516.

The man stayed inside his vehicle and refused to get out or surrender to police.

Converse police requested helicopter help from the San Antonio Police Department to help monitor the situation.

The man eventually gave up without incident.

Police say he was taken to a hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation.