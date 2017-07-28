Man Wounded in Shootout with Police

A man has been critically wounded in a shootout with police.

It started around 1 this morning when police tried to pull over a man who was driving erratically in the city’s east side.

“The car took off at a high rate of speed, but not before the officer got the tag number,” said Chief William McManus.

They were able to get the address of the driver’s residence on West Woodlawn in the northwest side and officers waited for him to arrive.

“When the suspect got out of the car, he began shooting at the officers. The officers returned fire,” said McManus.

The man was hit several times and was taken to University Hospital.

No officers were injured.

“We’ve had way, way too much of this lately. Thank God none of the officers were struck,” said McManus.