A manhunt is underway for a cop killer in the state of Maine. The Somerset County Sheriff says Corporal Eugene Cole was shot dead early yesterday in the village of Norridgewock.

Authorities are looking for 29-year-old John Williams, who’s described as five-foot-six, white, 120-pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

They believe Williams killed Cole, stole his cruiser, robbed a convenience store and then abandoned the vehicle. Williams is considered armed and extremely dangerous.