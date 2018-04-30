Manley named lone finalist for Austin Police Chief

Austin police chief Brian Manley, who calmed a city unsettled by a series of recent explosions, will be named the lone finalist for the position after serving in an interim capacity for months.

City Manager Spencer Cronk will decide whether to appoint Manley or conduct a national search.

Manley was the face of a city amid blasts that killed two and injured others, though he drew criticism for being slow to label them domestic terrorism after the suspect, a white male, blew himself up on March 21.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore issued a statement with others supporting Manley as “a man of great integrity and grit.”