Man’s Body Recovered From Canyon Lake

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The body of a Houston man has been recovered from Canyon Lake.

Michael Talley went under water and failed to resurface after he and his daughter fell off a jet ski Sunday.

He tossed his life jacket to his daughter and she was able to swim to shore safety, but Talley vanished.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and officers with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office recovered Talley’s body Tuesday morning.

He was 45 years old.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will continue the investigation.