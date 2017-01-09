Manuel Medina Enters the Mayor’s Race

Add another name to the San Antonio mayoral race.

“Come May, with the Lord’s Blessing and your vote, I’ll be the new Mayor of San Antonio,” Manuel Medina said, after making his campaign official over the weekend.

“I’m running on a vision for San Antonio Today,” he said. “Mayor Ivy Taylor keeps talking about the million people that’ll be here within the next 25 years, she keeps talking about SA2020, SA Tomorrow, well how about the 1.5 million people that are already here, how about SA2017, SA Today.”

He wants to address the tax bill, improve 9-1-1 response times, and “when it comes to transportation, we need to identify the top 50 corridors in the city and make them faster so people can come home sooner,” he said.

Medina is the Chairman of the Bexar County Democratic Party, but he called himself politically and financially independent.

He’ll face Taylor and Councilman Ron Nirenberg in the mayor’s race in May.