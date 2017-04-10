Does Manuel Medina Still Believe This About The Tea Party?

In November 2014, current Mayoral candidate Manuel Medina was making headlines in SA media. Not because he was running for office at the time, but for an ad he took personal responsibility for creating and airing on Spanish-language television.

Mr. Medina was Chairman of the Bexar County Democrat Party, and he was looking for ways to help Democrat candidates locked in south Texas races.

As Express News writer Gilbert Garcia points out in this piece on Sunday November 2, 2014,

“The Univision ad begins by showing the United States and Mexican flags waving next to each other, with a narrator saying, “These two flags represent friendship, liberty, opportunity and justice.”

That image is quickly replaced by the tea party’s “Don’t Tread on Me” banner.

This flag, the narrator warns us, is “muy peligrosa” (very dangerous).

“It’s the flag of the tea party Republicans. They are radical terrorists and they want to take matters into their own hands, affecting our children and families with violence and firearms on the border and in our cities.”

Garcia continues,

Medina defended the ad — which he created himself — by saying, “The tea party is not a political party. They’re a terrorist organization.”

On November 2, 2014 KSAT television quoted Medina as saying, “They deserve to be called terrorists. They’re acting like them, they’re dressing like them.”

The final Mayoral debate will air at noon today on KTSA. Do you think this issue should come up?