Manufacturing Has Huge Impact On SA Economy

More than 1,500 companies are poring 40.5 billion dollars into the local economy. That’s the impact of the manufacturing industry in the region.

Rey Chavez at the San Antonio Manufacturers Association says everything from trucks to medical devices are being produced here which is helping thousands of families with decent paychecks.

“The average salary is $57,507 annually and when you add in benefits, it’s a lot more.”

According to a new report from Trinity University, the average annual salary for non-manufacturing jobs is just under $47,000.

The industry can take credit for providing jobs for nearly 52,000 area workers who earned a collective 3 billion dollars last year.

Chavez says through tax cuts and a growing work force, manufacturing companies will continue to find their way to the region, creating even more jobs and a larger economic impact.

The entire study can be found at the San Antonio Manufacturers Association website.