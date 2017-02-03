Manufacturing Jobs and S.A. Kids

About 20 welding students from Southwest ISD paid a visit to a local manufacturing company Thursday.

Domingo Auces at Precision Mold and Tool tells us he’s encouraged by what he saw.

Auces says the students have plenty of skills from the classroom and inviting them in to get some real workplace experience let’s them see what they’ll need when they enter the workforce.

We asked Auces if the President’s push to keep manufacturing jobs in the U.S. is encouraging to the students he replied.

“They see it as an opportunity to look at what are the growing job opportunities.”

Auces tells us companies like his are feeling positive about the President’s efforts to increase manufacturing jobs and they’re hoping more students will look to enter that sector once they graduate form high school.