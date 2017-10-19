Many New Cars Sold Without a Spare Tire

By Don Morgan

Automakers are constantly looking for new ways to lower vehicle weight and increase fuel economy.

One method that’s becoming popular may actually end up costing you more money. They’re leaving spare tires out of new vehicles.

Daniel Armbruster at Triple A Texas tells us a third of all new vehicles are missing a spare and a lot of owners aren’t finding out about it until they run into trouble.

He suggests you ask about if a spare is included when you buy the car and if not, ask if one can be added on.

If you find yourself in a situation where you have a flat but the spare isn’t there, it can end up costing you hundreds of dollars for a two truck and a new tire.

Armbruster adds that if you don’t have a spare or you don’t want one cluttering up your trunk, consider a roadside assistance plan or invest in a tire inflator kit.