Marijuana and guns are hot topics at Texas GOP Convention in San Antonio

There’s a push at the Texas Republican Convention in San Antonio to ease the state’s marijuana laws.

Advocates in favor of decriminalizing marijuana possession have a booth in the hall at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the party’s temporary platform committee is reiterating its call for changing the medical cannabis law and changing the penalty for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana for personal use to a fine.

The permanent platform committee was to decide Friday whether to present this to the full convention for a vote on Saturday.

Gun rights advocates also have booths at the convention and the Dallas Morning News reports some of them are miffed at the headquarters hotel. The Grand Hyatt hotel, which is adjacent to the convention center, bans open carry of firearms. One man told the paper he decided to stay at a hotel 8 miles away instead because of gun restrictions at most downtown hotels.

The Texas GOP Convention continues through Saturday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center .