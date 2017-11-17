Marshals Issue Warning About Phone Scam

By Don Morgan

The Holiday season brings lots of joy but it can also mean an increase in the number of crooks trying to rip you off.

The U.S Marshals Service is urging you to be aware that you are always a target from people who want only to take your money.

One of the more popular approaches involves a phone call from somebody claiming to be a relative and they need money right away.

Chris Bozeman at the Marshals Service says they often tell some story about needing bail money or they need cash to get them out of trouble for skipping jury duty. Victims are then told the only way to help is to buy a prepaid debit card with a specific amount placed on it and they’re given a number to call back.

Once that happens, the scammer asks for the information on the card, then they hang up, taking all that money without a trace.

Bozeman says if you get a call asking for help, hang up and call the authorities.

He also recommends that you never give any banking information to people over the phone when they call and request it.