“Martian” Inspired Greenhouse at Nimitz MS

A group of teachers at Nimitz Middle School created a project inspired by the movie “The Martian”.

A greenhouse, with conditions similar to what’s found on the red planet will give students the chance to learn what can and can not grow on Mars.

Students will be able to use things they’ve learned in Math, Science and ELA classes while working on the project.

The greenhouse took several months to build and the ribbon cutting is taking place Tuesday afternoon at 2. Nimitz Middle School is located on Blanco Road.