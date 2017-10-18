Mass Casualty Emergency Exercise at SAT

By Pilar Arias

The Triennial Airport Emergency Mass Casualty Exercise took place at San Antonio International Wednesday.

“We’re really compressing days and weeks into half a day because we’ve got a lot of training objectives for all of those agencies that we want to synchronize,” Aviation Director Russ Handy said.

More than 20 agencies participated in the emergency preparedness drill, including San Antonio police and fire departments.

The exercise takes place every three years and is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration for all U.S. airports that have commercial air carrier service. The purpose is to enhance the procedures for first responders and the community in a large large incident.

“If you make it sterile then our folks really are not ready to respond in a realistic situation,” Handy said.

About 350 professionals and volunteers worked together during the drill, which simulated passenger rescues, treatments and transports to hospitals.