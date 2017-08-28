Massive Disaster Unfolding in Houston Area

A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Bill O’Neil

Things continue to go from bad to worse in the Houston area–as what’s left of Harvey wreaks havoc in that area.

Evacuation orders are now up in Houston’s southwest suburbs–where people have been told they have until 4 PM Monday to get out.

“We’d have about 130-thousand people we believe who would be on the road” Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert said.

“About 50-thousand are under mandatory orders” Hebert added.

Meanwhile, the rising water has forced officials in the Houston area to begin the process of opening reservoirs in order to ease the pressure on stressed dams.

“I wouldn’t say it’s rising in inches–I’d say it’s rising in feet” said Conroe Fire Chief Ken Kreger of the reservoir in that area north of Houston, adding “We’ve been asking our citizens to heed the warning and leave before the water rises too much.”

To the west of Houston, the Addicks and Barker reservoirs are expected to be opened Monday, potentially setting the stage for flooding in nearby neighborhoods that could last for weeks.