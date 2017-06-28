Massive Fire Destroys Vacant Home

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Arson investigators using a K-nine unit are going through the rubble of a vacant house in the West Side that went up in flames Tuesday night.

“This is an abandoned home that was occupied by vagrants and homeless people from time to time,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

He said they’re conducting a thorough search to make sure there were no victims in the fire at the house on West Houston near Calaveras.

What’s left of the house probably will be torn down.

“I can tell you from looking at the structure that it’s going to have to be demolished. It’s in ruins,” said Woodward.

Neighbors complained that it was a hangout for drug addicts and prostitutes.