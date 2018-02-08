Mayor CHRIS FAILS declares his candidacy for Lyle Larson’s office (Audio)

A joint session of the House and Senate gather in the House Chambers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivering his State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Gov. Abbott has announced his support for Chris Fails for the seat in Texas House Dist. 122. KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Chris Fails about why he should replace Lyle Larson.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW