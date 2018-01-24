Mayor Defends City Manager in Bonus Rift

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The mayor is defending City Manager Sheryl Sculley as the debate continues over whether she should get a performance bonus of up to $100,000. That’s in addition to a recent raise that brought her current salary to $475,000.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KTSA’s Trey Ware that San Antonio has the strongest management team across the board that a city can offer.

“It’s a $2.7 billion operation with 12,000 employees. We have the strongest financially-rated city in the country,” Nirenberg said.

City Councilman Greg Brockhouse doesn’t think Sculley deserves a bonus.

“There is not one single shred of expectation for $1 of that bonus,” he said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

Brockhouse also said there’s no accountability or documentation for the criteria used in awarding the city a manager a bonus. He said there should be something in writing that specifies,”if you want to get paid, you do your job and here’s what you get if you just do good, and here’s what you get if you excel.”

Nirenberg didn’t say whether he’ll vote to give Sculley a bonus, but he sang her praises.

“This community has been benefited tremendously by the leadership of Sheryl Sculley and she’s been worth every penny that she’s been paid,” he said.

City council is scheduled to discuss the performance bonus behind closed doors during executive session Thursday.

“However, we will vote on her bonus in open forum, so we’ll see where people stand on the amount of money they want to give her,” said Brockhouse.