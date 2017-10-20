Mayor Leading Trade Mission to Israel

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will lead more than 20 business and community leaders heading to Israel Friday on a trade and cultural mission.

The trip, hosted by the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, is expanding on relationships created by the first Alamo City mayor to visit the holy land.

“The relationships that we’re building today, on this trip, are also rekindling relationships that were started five years ago,” Hispanic chamber president and CEO Ramiro Cavazos said of the time Julian Castro visited Israel.

The trip will include meetings focused on cybersecurity, healthcare, biosciences, entrepreneurship and startups. Visits will take place in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

“There is broad recognition in international business and diplomatic circles that economic partnerships don’t just happen,” Mayor Nirenberg said in a press release. “They require lots of work and relationship building that happens on trade missions just like this.”

District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño will also take part in the trip and will take over as head of the delegation when the mayor departs to Darmstadt, Germany on Oct. 25.