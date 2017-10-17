Mayor Makes “Monarch Butterfly Pledge”

By Pilar Arias

It’s Monarch butterfly season and while they’re heading down south, the Alamo City is doing all it can to accommodate them.

“It’s a recognition that we aren’t alone in the world,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said while recommitting to the National Wildlife Federation Mayor’s Monarch Butterfly Pledge on the banks of the San Antonio River in Southtown. “That we, in our ecosystem, depend on many living organisms and the Monarch is a very important part of that.”

The pledge commits the city to protect and restore habitat for Monarchs and other pollinators.

“It’s a pretty awesome sight to see 60 billion butterflies floating through your hometown,” Nirenberg said.

The mayor added the previous mayor made the pledge and it doesn’t change now that the city has new administration. With the help of San Antonio Zoo volunteers, Nirenberg tagged a Monarch butterfly.