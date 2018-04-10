Mayor Nirenberg pushes new mass transit effort in State of the City address

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called now the time for the city to embrace rapid transit.

In his State of the City address delivered to several chambers of commerce Tuesday, introduced a new nonprofit focused on the matter called ConnectSA.

“We are on the brink of a new era of mobility in San Antonio,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “Now is the day, now is the hour to act boldly on transportation.”

The mayor stated San Antonio has “fallen way behind” when it comes to traffic management compared to other cities and declared that must come to an end.

“The time has come for us to go all-in on mobility for the future,” Nirenberg declared. “That means we must build a multimodal transportation system that includes modern mass transit to maintain our economic health.”

The mayor called for putting $110 million toward street maintenance in the fiscal year 2019 budget, in what he called taking care of fundamentals.

But that’s not enough, he proclaimed.

“Doing nothing is not an option if we want to be a top-tier economy,” Nirenberg told the audience. “That would bring our economy, and our quality of life, to a grinding halt. We can do better than that. We must do better.”

To accomplish that, Nirenberg said ConnectSA will facilitate community input, conduct research, and build support ahead of a vote on what he called “modern transportation for our city in 2019.”

“I’m confident when they do, they will say ‘yes,'” the mayor stated.

Nirenberg said San Antonio cannot wait on moving forward on rapid transit.

“We are already behind Texas cities like Houston and Dallas when it comes to serious investments in rapid transit, HOV and street improvements,” the mayor pleaded.

It should be noted, however, that San Antonio drivers spend far less time sitting in traffic than Dallas, Houston or Austin — or most large cities across the country.

Feud with firefighters union continues

Mayor Nirenberg also used the State of the City speech to, again, ask the firefighters union to come back to the negotiating table.

“Let me be very clear: I will not stand down in my opposition to the misguided charter amendment proposals being advocated by the firefighters union. Neither should you,” said the mayor.

Nirenberg said the city will not be bullied into making bad decisions.

Last month, the union told KTSA News it would be more than happy to negotiate a new contract — only if the city drops its lawsuit over the evergreen clause in the current contract.