Mayoral Candidates Square Off on KTSA

KTSA carried a live debate featuring four of the candidates running for Mayor of San Antonio. Listeners sent in questions covering a number of issues from annexation to the salary of the City Manager.

One of the most talked about concerns is the idea of San Antonio becoming a sanctuary city.

None of the candidates in the debate stood up in support of the premise but they all had their own reasons why.

Mayor Ivy Taylor feels the city’s Police force has to stay focused on their jobs and they don’t have time to stop random people to ask about their immigration status.

City Councilman Ron Nirenberg says the city doesn’t need another dictate from Austin or DC that is unfunded and unmanageable.

Manuel Medina says he’s opposed to sanctuary cities when it comes to open borders.

Keven Roles feels the city should just follow federal laws already in place.

If you missed the debate, we’re going to rebroadcast it Friday night at 7.