Mayor’s Trade Mission Continues

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is leading an international trade mission this week, and managed to demonstrate his Spurs spirit.

While visiting the West Wall in Israel, Nirenberg wore a yarmulke embroidered with the Spurs logo.

The mission’s goal is to extend the relationship with San Antonio’s “Friendship City” of Tel Aviv.

More than 20 business and other community leaders joined the mayor for the Middle East portion of the trip.

The trade mission’s next stop is Germany, to help support UTSA’s goal of becoming a tier one university and to promote San Antonio’s tricentennial celebrations in the year ahead.