McCain Sailor to be Buried in Central Texas

By Bill O’Neil
A sailor from Texas killed aboard the USS John S. McCain will be buried Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Electronics Technician Second Class John Hoagland died August 21st when the destroyer collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Malaysia. He was a 2015 graduate of Shoemaker High School in Killeen.
The Navy continues to investigate what happened. The collision involving the McCain is the second such incident involving a U.S. Navy ship in the Pacific in recent months.