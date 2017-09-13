McCain Sailor to be Buried in Central Texas

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, damage is visible as the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC. A number of sailors are missing. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy photo via AP, File)

By Bill O’Neil

A sailor from Texas killed aboard the USS John S. McCain will be buried Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Electronics Technician Second Class John Hoagland died August 21st when the destroyer collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Malaysia. He was a 2015 graduate of Shoemaker High School in Killeen.

The Navy continues to investigate what happened. The collision involving the McCain is the second such incident involving a U.S. Navy ship in the Pacific in recent months.