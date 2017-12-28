McClendon Funeral Today

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A longtime state lawmaker and former San Antonio city councilwoman will be laid to rest today. A funeral service for Ruth Jones McClendon is scheduled at 10 this morning at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

McClendon served in the Texas House for two decades until she retired because of health problems in 2016. Barbara Gervin Hawkins currently serves in District 120.

“She was important to the community and the district that she served. She was loved,” said Hawkins.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the Democratic Lawmaker was respected by people in both parties.

“She was appointed under two Republican House Speakers to a very powerful committee. She fought hard for San Antonio and she was effective,” said Nirenberg.

Jeff Webster, a conservative, served with McClendon on the San Antonio City Council in the 1990’s.

“Ruth was one of those people you could truly have a dialogue and a conversation with even though she and I were often times coming from opposite directions,” said Webster.

McClendon died December 19 at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with Cancer.

Following the service this morning at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Nevada Street in the city’s East Side, the funeral procession will head to Austin where McClendon will be laid to rest at the Texas State Cemetery this afternoon.

Her family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ruth Jones McClendon Scholarship Fund at St. Philip’s College.