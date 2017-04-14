McDonald’s Again Hosting 100 Club Fundraiser

You deserve a break today…and while you’re taking it you can help out the families of fallen first responders.

Area McDonald’s Restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales to the 100 club, an organization offering support to the survivors of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Franchise Owner Carlos Rodriguez tells us that last years Good Friday Fundraiser brought in nearly $36,000 for the 100 Club.

Between 11 and 2 today, 10 percent of the sales at area McDonald’s will be donated to the 100 club.

Over 100 locations throughout San Antonio will take part in the fundraiser.