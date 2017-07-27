McManus: “Bathroom Bill” and “Sanctuary Cities” Opposition Not Politics

By Bill O’Neil

San Antonio’s “Top Cop” continues to make his case on the so-called “Sanctuary Cities ” law that could soon take effect across Texas, as well as the “Bathroom Bill” passed this week by the State Senate.

Chief William McManus used a “Facebook Live” session hosted by Mayor Ron Nirenberg Wednesday Night to say there is nothing political in his stances on the measures.

“The relationship we have with the community is a fragile one. We’ve taken great lengths to build that over the years” McManus said, fearing both will only erode the trust officers have been working to build with the public.

“Just like SB 4, this bill (the Bathroom Bill) is not political… it’s not politics for police. It’s how it affects us doing our business… doing our jobs” McManus said.

The Mayor agreed, admitting he knows the Chief doesn’t relish taking public positions on hot button issues.

“Everything that you’re doing… the positions you take on issues like this has to do with breaking down those barriers between the community that you serve and law enforcement so that people are comfortable coming to you” Nirenberg said.

The City of San Antonio is one of a number of communities around the State challenging the “Sanctuary Cities” law, which is set to take effect September 1st. Both the Mayor and the Chief are hoping for a court-ordered injunction that will prevent the law from taking effect.

“I believe that we will prevail in court–that’s just my gut” McManus said.