Should McManus be under investigation for human smuggling incident? (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi recounts the human smuggling incident here in San Antonio last December and whether Chief William McManus should be under private investigation. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Chiefjack riccardiSan AntonioSAPDtexasWilliam McManus Related Content Random thoughts, RNC Day 2 Our Kids Need Self-Respect More Than Self-Esteem If You Dance to the Music, You Got To Pay the Pipe... Why would they move the San Antonio Christmas Tree... The Pacific Ocean Gives Up Another TBM AUDIO: The Gang of Four (March 24, 2017)