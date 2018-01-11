McManus, Nirenberg push back on smuggling case criticism

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus sternly pushed back Thursday at criticism of his handling of a trailer found on the city’s East Side last month.

McManus was speaking at a news conference with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood about Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The irony appeared to be lost on the chief.

“This news conference was about trafficking awareness month — not about the incident where darts are being thrown in my direction and other people’s direction for the way the case was handled on [December] 23rd,” McManus fiercely told the crowd, which drew a light applause.

But, of course, the questions had to be asked.

“There were no S.A.P.D. protocols broken,” McManus explained. “[Homeland Security Investigations] was on the scene and they had every opportunity to do what they needed to do on the scene and at public safety headquarters. That immigration issue is up to H.S.I., not S.A.P.D.”

Both the chief and the mayor acknowledged there was an investigation into what happened that day, so they said they had to keep their responses limited.

Nirenberg, who had just passed the Tobacco 21 measure with the city council, said the city will cooperate with any investigation.

He also used the opportunity to reiterate his support for McManus.

“Considering all of the urban issues around the country, specifically in Texas, we have the best police chief in the United States,” Nirenberg stated.

The mayor then pulled out a piece of paper from his jacket and ran through what happened that day.

“This is what happened. Homeland Security was present at the scene on December 23rd. Homeland Security was present when the witnesses were interviewed at the police station. Homeland Security was given unfettered access. Homeland Security had the opportunity to take them into custody, and they passed,” Nirenberg recited. “The San Antonio Police Department had no legal basis to hold them. The city could have faced legal liability if the police had held them.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick requested Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to get involved in the investigation Wednesday night. Reports came out shortly after that Paxton’s office is already looking into the case.

McManus puts the blame on the federal investigators.

“H.S.I. was on the scene — and as the mayor said — they had every opportunity to do their job and it didn’t get done,” McManus sternly stated.